Surfbort’s Dani Miller lists her favorite music of 2022

Surfbort stayed busy in 2022, playing shows supporting their Linda Perry-produced 2021 album Keep on Truckin'. With the year almost over, we've been asking artists about their favorite music, and Surfbort vocalist Dani Miller made us a list that includes albums and songs by Duster, Soul Glo, Undeath, and more. Read it below.

DANI MILLER'S TOP 10 ALBUMS & SONGS OF 2022

Duster - Together

Smirk - Material

City Dog - "Happy Silver"

Cold Mega - Cold Mega

Maniac / Spy Split

Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems

Starcrawler - She Said

Undeath - It’s Time... To Rise From the Grave

Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes

Helvetia - $3 Dollar Tears