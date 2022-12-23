Surfbort’s Dani Miller lists her favorite music of 2022
Surfbort stayed busy in 2022, playing shows supporting their Linda Perry-produced 2021 album Keep on Truckin'. With the year almost over, we've been asking artists about their favorite music, and Surfbort vocalist Dani Miller made us a list that includes albums and songs by Duster, Soul Glo, Undeath, and more. Read it below.
DANI MILLER'S TOP 10 ALBUMS & SONGS OF 2022
Duster - Together
Smirk - Material
City Dog - "Happy Silver"
Cold Mega - Cold Mega
Maniac / Spy Split
Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems
Starcrawler - She Said
Undeath - It’s Time... To Rise From the Grave
Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes
Helvetia - $3 Dollar Tears