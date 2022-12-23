Surfbort&#8217;s Dani Miller lists her favorite music of 2022

Surfbort’s Dani Miller lists her favorite music of 2022

photo by Tim Griffin

Surfbort stayed busy in 2022, playing shows supporting their Linda Perry-produced 2021 album Keep on Truckin'. With the year almost over, we've been asking artists about their favorite music, and Surfbort vocalist Dani Miller made us a list that includes albums and songs by Duster, Soul Glo, Undeath, and more. Read it below.

DANI MILLER'S TOP 10 ALBUMS & SONGS OF 2022
Duster - Together
Smirk - Material
City Dog - "Happy Silver"
Cold Mega - Cold Mega
Maniac / Spy Split
Soul Glo - Diaspora Problems
Starcrawler - She Said
Undeath - It’s Time... To Rise From the Grave
Black Thought & Danger Mouse - Cheat Codes
Helvetia - $3 Dollar Tears

Filed Under: Black Thought and Danger Mouse, City Dog, Cold Mega, Duster, Helvetica, MANIAC, smirk, soul glo, Spy, STARCRAWLER, Surfbort, Undeath
Categories: Music News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Brooklyn Vegan