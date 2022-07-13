Surviving Pantera members to reunite for first tour in 20 years: Report

Surviving Pantera members Phil Anselmo and Rex Brown will reunite for the first Pantera tour since the band's 2003 breakup, Billboard reports. The article reads:

Nearly 20 years after breaking up, Pantera‘s surviving members are hitting the road for a long-hyped reunion tour in 2023 and have signed with Artist Group International to book their North American dates. Dennis Arfa and Peter Pappalardo will be the responsible agents. “We are thrilled to be working with such an iconic band and bringing their music back to the fans,” said Pappalardo. [...] It’s unclear who will fill in for the [Abbott] brothers on the tour. Last year, Anselmo told podcaster Paolo Baron that he and bassist Rex Brown had been discussing a reunion tour for a few months, but didn’t give any hints other than Brown stating emphatically that a rumored comeback with Black Label Society’s Zakk Wylde on guitar was not happening.

As the article states, no word yet on who will fill in for guitarist Dimebag Darrell (who was tragically murdered in 2004) or his brother, drummer Vinnie Paul (who died of a heart attack in 2018). Stay tuned for more details.

UPDATE: According to a new report, Zakk Wylde will indeed fill Dimebag's shoes, and Anthrax' Charlie Benante will fill in for Vinnie Paul.

In 2019, Phil Anselmo did Pantera sets as an opening act for Slayer's final tour.