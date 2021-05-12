SUSTO & Band of Horses’ Ben Bridwell team up on “Hard Drugs” off upcoming live LP (watch the video)

Justin Osborne, frontman of Charleston, SC alt-country band SUSTO, played a solo acoustic show at hometown venue The Royal American in February 2020, just before the pandemic put an end to most live music, and that show was recorded and will now be released as Rogue Acoustic on June 4 via Acid Boys/Missing Piece Records. "The live recording of Rogue Acoustic was meant to capture the strange energy of playing to a Friday night crowd at a packed bar, with just an acoustic guitar and vocals," Justin said. "I didn’t realize until a few months later just how easily that kind of raw energy of the crowd could disappear from my life. I’m happy to be releasing this album now, with the hope that soon we’ll be back to a world where moments like this can happen again."

The first song/video to be released is a version of "Hard Drugs," which originally appeared on the band's 2017 album & I’m Fine Today, and which Justin sang at the Royal American show with help from Band of Horses' Ben Bridwell. "‘Hard Drugs’ is definitely one of my favorite tracks from the album, because I’m always so glad when I get to share the stage with my mentor and friend, Ben Bridwell," Justin said. "He was around a lot when we recorded the studio version of ‘Hard Drugs’ and we’ve also performed it together several times out on the road. I’m glad we finally captured the duo version of this song, especially in the environment where it was performed. Royal American is where I got my start as SUSTO and performing on the tiny stage there is always special."

The two sound great together, as you can hear for yourself by checking out the song/video below.

SUSTO also have some limited-capacity shows coming up (tickets). All dates are listed below.

Tracklist

1. Introduction

2. Waves

3. Dead Flowers (ft. She Returns from War)

4. Glacier

5. Mystery Man (ft. Johnny Delaware)

6. Erlene

7. Hard Drugs (ft. Ben Bridwell)

8. Manual Transmission

9. Jah Werx (ft. dk yama)

10. Good Riddance

SUSTO -- 2021 Tour Dates

6/10 - Charleston, SC - The Royal American **SOLD OUT**

6/16 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room **SOLD OUT**

6/17 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

6/18 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal

6/19 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

6/20 - Mobile, AL - Callaghan Irish Social Club **SOLD OUT**

6/22 - Atlanta, GA - City Winery Atlanta (2 Shows)

6/24 - Waverly, AL - Standard Deluxe Inc

6/25 - Savannah, GA - Service Brewing Co. **SOLD OUT**

6/26 - West Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern **SOLD OUT**