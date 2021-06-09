SUUNS announce new album ‘The Witness,’ share “Witness Protection” video

Montreal's SUUNS will soon be back with The Witness, their fifth album and first for Joyful Noise after four records on Secretly Canadian. Now a trio of Ben Shemie, Joe Yarmush, and Liam O'Neill, the band made the record themselves during the tumult of 2020, and it's a departure from 2018's twitchy Felt. “It was a conscious decision to make the album sound like one song," says Yarmush. "We wanted to calm down a bit, even during the mixing process: our notes were simply ‘you have to settle down’. I couldn’t technically explain what I meant by that, but the songs needed to settle down. We were basically trying to hold back all the bombastic tendencies and make things sound very subtle.”

“There’s always this restraint in SUUNS: the question of ‘how long can we hold off?,” adds Shemie, who is currently living in Paris. “I think it's beautiful that way because it always brings out something unexpected. But if you’re willing to stick with us – at a show or through our music in general – it will pay off. It might take a while to get there, but we will drop a beat for you eventually. I love that we’ve been able to stick to the minimal side of things, and just let it breathe.”

The first single from the album is the moody, deliberate and komische-inspired "Witness Protection," that's a bit warmer than you might associate with SUUNS. The video was directed by Antoine Dasseville and stars Pauline Benguigui as a person who, like a lot of us last year, bears witness to increasingly disturbing things on her television. Watch that below.

The Witness is out September 3 via Joyful Noise (preorder). SUUNS have also announced fall tour dates for Canada, the UK, and Europe. Those are listed below.

The Witness tracklist:

1. Third Stream

2. Witness Protection

3. C-Thru

4. Timebender

5. Clarity

6. The Fix

7. Go To My Head

8. The Trilogy

SUUNS - 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 22 - Quebec City, QC @ L'Imperial

Sept. 23 - Alma, QC @ Cafe du Clocher

Sept. 24 - Sherbrooke, QC @ La Petite Boite Noire

Sept. 29 - Saint-Hyacinthe, QC @ Le Zaricot

Oct. 1 - Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw

Oct. 2 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace

Oct. 23 - Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

Oct. 24 - London, UK @ Oslo

Oct. 25 - London, UK @ Oslo

Oct. 26 - Glasgow, UK @ Classic Grand

Oct. 27 - Manchester, UK @ White Hotel

Oct. 28 - Brussels, BE @ Orangerie

Oct. 29 - Zurich, CH @ Rote Fabrik

Oct. 31 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

Nov. 1 - Koln, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

Nov. 2 - Berlin, DE @ Lido

Nov. 4 - Copenhagen, DK @ Alice

Nov. 6 - Hamburg, DE @ Hafenklang

Nov. 7 - Schorndorf, DE @ Manufaktur

Nov. 8 - Paris, FR @ Maroquinerie