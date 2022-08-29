SUUNS touring with Activity this fall

Montreal's SUUNS will soon hit the road, first in Europe with Yves Jarvis and then North America later this fall with Brooklyn band Activity. The North American dates are mostly on the East Coast, with stops in Boston, Winooski, Montreal, Troy, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on 10/13), Baltimore, Chicago, Toronto, Philly and more. All dates are listed below.

SUUNS are supporting last year's terrific The Witness, while Activity are still touring 2020's excellent Unmask Whoever and playing songs from their second, finished-but-still-unannounced second album.

suuns activity tour loading...

SUUNS - 2022 TOUR DATES

SEP 17 SAT - Ancienne Belgique w/ Yves Jarvis - Brussels, Belgium

SEP 18 SUN - Vera w/ Yves Jarvis - Groningen, Netherlands

SEP 19 MON - Tivoli Vredenburg w/ Yves Jarvis - Utrecht, Netherlands

SEP 20 TUE - Palace w/ Yves Jarvis - St. Gallen, Switzerland

SEP 21 WED - FRI@ 8:00pm w/ Yves Jarvis - Fribourg, Switzerland

SEP 22 THU - La Sye Electric w/ Yves Jarvis - Gigors-et-lozeron, France

SEP 23 FRI - Ellipse Festival 2022 - Toulouse, France

SEP 25 SUN - Dabadaba w/ Yves Jarvis - Donostia-san Sebastián, Spain

SEP 26 MON - Independance club @ 9:00pm w/ Yves Jarvis - Madrid, Spain

SEP 27 TUE - La Nau Locales de Ensayo @ 8:30pm w/ Yves Jarvis - Barcelona, Spain

SEP 29 THU - La Station - Gare des Mines w/ Yves Jarvis - Paris, France

MON 10 OCT - O'Brien's w/ Activity - Boston

TUE 11 OCT - Monkey House w/ Activity - Winooski, VT

OCT 12 WED - L'anti Bar & Spectacles w/ Activity - Ville De Québec, QC, Canada

OCT 13 THU - La Tulipe w/ Activity - Montreal, QC, Canada

OCT 14 FRI - No Fun w/ Activity - Troy, NY, United States

OCT 15 SAT - Market Hotel w/ Activity - Brooklyn, NY, United States

OCT 16 SUN - Ottobar w/ Activity - Baltimore, MD, United States

OCT 18 TUE - Sleeping Village w/ Activity - Chicago, IL, United States

OCT 19 WED - The Grog Shop w/ Activity - Middletown, CT, United States

OCT 20 THU - Lee's Palace w/ Activity - Toronto, ON, Canada

OCT 21 FRI - Bridgeworks w/ Activity - Hamilton, ON, Canada

SUN 23 SUN - Ortlieb's w/ Activity - Philadelphia