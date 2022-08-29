SUUNS touring with Activity this fall
Montreal's SUUNS will soon hit the road, first in Europe with Yves Jarvis and then North America later this fall with Brooklyn band Activity. The North American dates are mostly on the East Coast, with stops in Boston, Winooski, Montreal, Troy, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on 10/13), Baltimore, Chicago, Toronto, Philly and more. All dates are listed below.
SUUNS are supporting last year's terrific The Witness, while Activity are still touring 2020's excellent Unmask Whoever and playing songs from their second, finished-but-still-unannounced second album.
SUUNS - 2022 TOUR DATES
SEP 17 SAT - Ancienne Belgique w/ Yves Jarvis - Brussels, Belgium
SEP 18 SUN - Vera w/ Yves Jarvis - Groningen, Netherlands
SEP 19 MON - Tivoli Vredenburg w/ Yves Jarvis - Utrecht, Netherlands
SEP 20 TUE - Palace w/ Yves Jarvis - St. Gallen, Switzerland
SEP 21 WED - FRI@ 8:00pm w/ Yves Jarvis - Fribourg, Switzerland
SEP 22 THU - La Sye Electric w/ Yves Jarvis - Gigors-et-lozeron, France
SEP 23 FRI - Ellipse Festival 2022 - Toulouse, France
SEP 25 SUN - Dabadaba w/ Yves Jarvis - Donostia-san Sebastián, Spain
SEP 26 MON - Independance club @ 9:00pm w/ Yves Jarvis - Madrid, Spain
SEP 27 TUE - La Nau Locales de Ensayo @ 8:30pm w/ Yves Jarvis - Barcelona, Spain
SEP 29 THU - La Station - Gare des Mines w/ Yves Jarvis - Paris, France
MON 10 OCT - O'Brien's w/ Activity - Boston
TUE 11 OCT - Monkey House w/ Activity - Winooski, VT
OCT 12 WED - L'anti Bar & Spectacles w/ Activity - Ville De Québec, QC, Canada
OCT 13 THU - La Tulipe w/ Activity - Montreal, QC, Canada
OCT 14 FRI - No Fun w/ Activity - Troy, NY, United States
OCT 15 SAT - Market Hotel w/ Activity - Brooklyn, NY, United States
OCT 16 SUN - Ottobar w/ Activity - Baltimore, MD, United States
OCT 18 TUE - Sleeping Village w/ Activity - Chicago, IL, United States
OCT 19 WED - The Grog Shop w/ Activity - Middletown, CT, United States
OCT 20 THU - Lee's Palace w/ Activity - Toronto, ON, Canada
OCT 21 FRI - Bridgeworks w/ Activity - Hamilton, ON, Canada
SUN 23 SUN - Ortlieb's w/ Activity - Philadelphia