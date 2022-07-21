Suzi Moon announces new LP ‘Dumb & In Luv,’ touring with Dead Boys (watch a new video)

Suzi Moon is following up two recent EPs with a full-length album, Dumb & In Luv, on September 9 via Pirates Press Records (pre-order). The album was recorded and produced by Davey Warsop (Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Catbite, etc), and Suzi says, "These songs are a bit warmer and power-pop than my previous releases. They've been baked in the California sunshine, like the song '99 Miles To Pasadena,' which I wrote while running laps around the Rose Bowl. I picked songs that fit together nicely but also offer a lot of variation, so you're getting more of a full ride with this album than you did with the EPs!"

"The ten tracks on Dumb & In Luv represent growth and the human condition," she adds. "Themes of love, loss, heartache, hope, and celebration are all ones that I have written about before and will certainly revisit again and again. My first EP, Call The Shots, had a straightforward punk n' roll sound, my second EP, Animal, was a bit more melodic, and Dumb & In Luv is really a mix of those two styles, seeped in the influence of all those great California bands that influenced me while I was growing up, like Social Distortion, Rancid, Green Day, and Weezer."

We're premiering the title track and its video, and you can definitely hear that classic SoCal punk influence coming through in this speedy, anthemic ripper. "'Dumb & In Luv' is not an 'anti-love' song, it’s simply about how love has this incredible ability to reduce us to a puddle of goo," Suzi tells us. "Love is so powerful that it can make you feel stupid one moment, and on cloud 9 the next. We find ourselves second guessing that late night text, if our feelings are true, and if the object of our affection feels the same way. It brings us joy, pain, and inspiration unlike anything else. Love is a wild rollercoaster, and if there is one thing I’ve learned… It’s to take the ride, every time."

Suzi Moon is also gearing up to open for the current version of punk legends Dead Boys on their fall US tour, which also has support from The Briefs. That hits NYC on October 22 at Brooklyn Monarch. They also play the Baltimore edition of NOFX's Punk In Drublic festival, and Orange County's Punk In The Park (alongside Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, The Bouncing Souls, Face to Face, The Murder City Devils, Adolescents, 7Seconds, Subhumans, Anti-Flag, The Flatliners, Voodoo Glow Skulls, Swingin' Utters, and more). All US dates are listed below.

Tracklist

A Side

1. Dumb & In Luv

2. Family Memories

3. California

4. Money

5. I Go Blind

B Side

6. Honey

7. Any Other Way

8. 99 Miles To Pasadena

9. Believe In Luv

10. Freedom

Suzi Moon -- 2022 US Tour Dates

10/01/22 Punk In Drublic Baltimore, MD

10/05/22 Empire Garage Austin TX

10/06/22 Paper Tiger San Antonio TX

10/07/22 Warehouse Live Studio

10/08/22 Amplified Live Dallas TX

10/09/22 The Shrine Tulsa OK

10/11/22 WAVE Wichita KS

10/12/22 Bourbon Theatre Lincoln NE

10/13/22 Lyric Room - Green Bay WI

10/14/22 VFW Post 246 - Minneapolis MN

10/15/22 Brauer House Lombard IL

10/16/22 HI-FI Indy & HI-FI Indianapolis IN

10/18/22 Beachland Ballroom Cleveland OH

10/19/22 Jergel's Rhythm Grille Warrendale PA

10/20/22 Harrisburg Midtown Arts Harrisburg PA

10/21/22 Debonair Music Hall Teaneck NJ

10/22/22 The Brooklyn Monarch Brooklyn NY

10/23/22 The Vault Music Hall New Bedford, MA

10/25/22 Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia PA

11/04/22 Casbah San Diego CA

11/05/22 Punk In The Park Orange County, NY

11/06/22 The Ritz San Jose CA

11/07/22 Bottom of the Hill SF CA

11/09/22 Cellar Stage Reno NV

11/10/22 Whirled Pies Downtown Eugene OR

11/11/22 Polaris Hall Portland OR

11/12/22 El Corazón Seattle WA

11/15/22 Urban Lounge Salt Lake City UT

11/17/22 Oriental Theater Denver CO

all dates except Punk In Drublic with Dead Boys and The Briefs