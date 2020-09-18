Svalbard find new label for new LP ‘When I Die, Will I Get Better,’ after cutting ties w/ Holy Roar

UK post-hardcore greats Svalbard were gearing up to release their new album, When I Die, Will I Get Better?, on September 25 via Translation Loss/Holy Roar. Earlier this month, however, Holy Roar founder Alex Fitzpatrick was accused of rape, sexual assault, and abuse. Svalbard cut ties with the label following the allegations, writing, "Our thoughts are with the victims. We are sending all our support and solidarity to those who have suffered. Our upcoming new album will not be released on Holy Roar Records. We are in the process of figure out what we can do. Please bare with us as we try to find a solution."

Now they've announced that the album will still be coming out on 9/25, via Church Road Records, the new venture from former Holy Roar label manager Justine Jones. It's available to preorder, and Svalbard have shared a new statement about the release:

We are fortunate to have worked with Justine for many years, her passion, dedication and label knowledge has been instrumental in our growth as a band. She's a person in the music industry who genuinely cares. We are proud to be releasing this record on Church Road Records. Justine is doing everything she can to keep the release on track, however please be patient if minor delays occur along the way or if things continue to appear online under the Holy Roar label during the transition period - we will keep everyone informed via our socials of all developments. We will be donating a portion of each record sale to Rape Crisis. We have chosen to support this charity as their centres, helplines and campaign for change against sexual assault are so desperately needed in these times. We would like to say a huge thank you to our fans for being understanding, supportive and patient - and to Justine and Sammy at Church Road Records for all their hard work ensuring our album still gets released.

Justine, meanwhile, says, "I am very excited to announce that I have joined my husband (Sammy Urwin) and will be releasing bands under our label Church Road Records. With the help of former Holy Roar staff members, Wil and Sam, we will be bringing you the best heavy music that the world has to offer. I have worked and toured with SVALBARD over the last seven or so years and am delighted that I will continue working with them, as well as donating money to a brilliant cause. All hail the riff."