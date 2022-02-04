Swami John Reis (Drive Like Jehu, RFTC) preps new LP, shares “Do You Still Wanna Make Out?”

In addition to playing with Pinback's Rob Crow and others in the new supergroup PLOSIVS, John Reis (of Drive Like Jehu, Rocket From the Crypt, Hot Snakes, and more) is releasing a solo album as Swami John Reis, Ride The Wild Night, digitally on February 18 via his own Swami Records, and on vinyl on March 4. John says he took influence from bands like Flaming Groovies, Paul Revere And The Raiders, The Kinks, and The Saints, and you can hear that coming through in the catchy, rippin' lead single "Do You Still Wanna Make Out?," which you can stream below.

Tracklist

1. Ride The Wild Night

2. I Ain’t Your Pawn

3. Do You Still Wanna Make Out?

4. When I Kicked Him In The Face

5. Days Of Auld Lang Syne

6. I Hate My Neighbors in the Yellow House

7. Vape In The Dark Alone

8. Rip From The Bone

9. We Broke The News

10. Keeper Of The Plains