Cult soul and R&B artist Swamp Dogg has announced new album I Need A Job... So I Can Buy More Autotune that will be out February 25 via Don Giovanni. While he's known for raunchy sex jams, first single "Soul to Blessed Soul" is straight from the heart and pretty great, featuring the hot licks of Guitar Shorty. Listen to that below.

The new album is a nod to Swamp Dogg's 2018 record Love, Loss and Autotune, and his 2020 album Sorry I Couldn't Make It featured John Prine, Justin Vernon, Jenny Lewis and more.

I Need a Job… So I Can Buy More Autotune tracklist:

1. I Need A Job

2. Cheating In The Daylight (feat. Willie Clayton)

3. Soul To Blessed Soul

4. She Got That Fire

5. I Need Your Body

6. Darlin' Darlin' Darlin'

7. Full-Time Woman

8. Cheating All Over Again

9. Show Me