Swansea Sound (Pooh Sticks, Heavenly) pen tongue-in-cheek ode to Spotify’s Daniel Ek, “Music Lover”

Swansea Sound, the indiepop supergroup of Hue Williams of The Pooh Sticks and Amelia Fletcher and Rob Pursey of Heavenly/Talulah Gosh/Catenary Wires, have released a holiday EP, Music Lover, that's out via Rob & Amelia's SkepWax Records. The title track is poppy, punky ode to Spotify's Daniel Ek:

I’m a music lover

Sony to the right of me Warners to the left of me

We’re like brothers

Yeah we’re music lovers

Every single note they sing

Subsidises podcasting

Free speech lover

I’m a free speech lover

Fascists are ok with me

If they pay subscription fees

I just love it all

The animated video features a band that looks a lot like Ek, Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg. Those three are also on the EP's holiday card cover art as the three wise men. The other two tracks are actual holiday songs, an original titled "Happy Christmas to Me" and a cover of Cheap Trick's "Merry Christmas Darlings."

The only place to get the holiday card is Bandcamp, but Swansea Sound do note that "as a festive gesture, the song will also be released on Spotify so that [Ek] receives most of the financial benefit." Watch the video for "Music Lover" and listen to "Happy Christmas to Me" below.

Rob & Amelia are reissuing Heavenly's albums on vinyl and reforming in 2023 for a few shows.