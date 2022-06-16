Swearin’ add free acoustic in-store at Rough Trade NYC to debut LP 10th anniversary shows

As mentioned, Philly indie-punks Swearin' are celebrating the 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album with a headlining Philly show on June 21, followed by a free Central Park show opening for singer Allison Crutchfield's sister Katie's band Waxahatchee (which Allison often plays in) on June 22. They've now also added a free acoustic in-store show happening at Rough Trade NYC June 23, the day after the Central Park show. That starts at 6:30 PM and also includes a signing and a Q&A moderated by Jenn Pelly. RSVP here. Listen to the album below.

You can also pick up a vinyl copy of Allison and Katie's pre-Waxahatchee/Swearin' band P.S. Eliot's 2009 debut album in our store.