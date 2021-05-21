Sweden’s Acid House Kings share first single in 10 years, “A Little Dancing”

Swedish indiepop greats Acid House Kings have been mostly dormant since 2011's Music Sounds Better With You (which featured the great single "Would You Say Stop?") but have now come out of their long hibernation. "A Little Dancing" is a bouncy, cheery confection that sounds like spring and has the kind of whistling only the Swedes can get away with. The band call it "the softest war cry, you’ll ever hear" and you can stream it below.

Acid House Kings say there's "more songs to come." Stay tuned.