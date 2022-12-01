Sweden’s Death & Vanilla announce new album ‘Flicker’, share “Find Another Illusion”

Swedish baroque-psych act Death & Vanilla are back with Flicker, their first album in four years, which will be out March 17 via Fire. The first single is the gorgeous, melancholic "Find Another Illusion," which sways along a breeze of gently strummed guitars, mellotrons, flutes and Marleen Nilsson's ethereal vocals. Listen to that below.

Death & Vanilla have UK tour dates lined up for April and those are listed below.

Flicker:

1 Out For Magic

2 Baby Snakes

3 Find Another Illusion

4 Perpetuum Mobile

5 Looking Glass

6 Mercury's Rising

7 Fearless

8 Transparent Things

9 Perpetuum - Reprise

Death & Vanilla - 2023 Tour Dates

Tue 18 April: Brighton, Rose Hill

Thur 20 April: Bristol, The Cube

Fri 21 April: London, Shacklewell Arms

Sat 22 April: Manchester, The White Hotel

Sun 23 April: Glasgow, Hug & Pint