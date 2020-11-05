Sweden’s Lykantropi breathe new life into ’70s-style psychedelic folk on new album (listen)

Sweden's Lykantropi make dark, psychedelic folk rock that shares musical DNA with '60s/'70s bands like Steeleye Span, Fairport Convention and Jethro Tull as well as newer bands like Hexvessel and Hällas, and they capture the essence of that sound so well that you could easily mistake their new album Tales to be Told for a lost album from half a century ago if you didn't know any better. They do it all -- the haunting melodies, the soaring vocals, the hypnotic grooves, the airy flutes -- and they play this kind of music like they invented it.

The album comes out Friday (11/6) via Despotz Records (pre-order), but we're premiering the full stream ahead of its release. Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Coming Your Way

2. Tales to be Told

3. Mother of Envy

4. Kom ta mig ut

5. Spell on Me

6. Axis of Margaret

7. Life on Hold

8. Världen går vidare