Swedish doomers Besvärjelsen announce new album ‘Atlas’ (watch the “Digerliden” video)

Swedish stoner doomers Besvärjelsen have announced their sophomore album, Atlas, due May 27 via Magnetic Eye Records (pre-order). The first single is "Digerliden," a fuzzed-out, psychedelic, and very melodic song that sounds like Windhand or Electric Wizard at their catchiest. Lead vocalist Lea Amling Alazam cites Alice In Chains and Middle Eastern music as influences too.

"Lyrically, it's about people in love who hate themselves," Lea says. "After watching Alice in Chains' MTV Unplugged, I was very inspired in the way their harmonies were going and the kind of numb yet powerful melody. I was also having a bit of a drought with Arabic harmony, so I wanted to find a way to combine the grunge and Middle Eastern influences."

Guitarist/backing vocalist Andreas Baier adds, "Digerliden is a place on Sweden's Dalecarlian Finnmark whose name roughly translates to, "the dire suffering," related to the hardships its ancestral people endured trying to survive and grow crops in its vast forests and mountains. It's magical and mysterious, and the native folk music was a real well of inspiration for this song."

The song comes with a video shot by the band, and drummer Erik Bäckwall provides some background on that: "We didn’t originally plan on doing a video, but I remembered a very simple idea that [guitarist/backing vocalist] Staffan [Stensland Vinrot] had, so we decided to see if we could actually film it ourselves. We shot it in just an hour and a half and didn’t even tell anyone we were doing it in case it sucked. In the end, we dig it."

