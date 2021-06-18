Swedish duo Sally Shapiro are back, share first single in 5 years, “Fading Away”

Swedish duo Sally Shapiro, whose 2006 single "I'll Be By Your Side" was a music blog sensation 15 years ago, called it quits in 2016 following "If You Ever Wanna Change Your Mind." Or so we thought. Turns out the group (producer Johan Agebjörn and an enigmatic singer) have been "working in deep seclusion over the last half decade" and have a new record out this fall via Italians Do It Better. The album was mixed by Agebjörn and Johnny Jewel of Chromatics, and they've just shared the first single.

"Fading Away" has more of a serious dancefloor feel than some of their previous work, moving out of the '80s and into the early '90s, but still with that mysterious Sally Shapiro atmosphere. LIsten below.