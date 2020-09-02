Swedish grinders Grid releasing debut LP on Selfmadegod next week (stream a track)

Swedish grinders Grid formed in 2014, released a few EPs, underwent a couple lineup changes, and now they're set to release their first full-length album, Livsleda, on September 11 via Selfmadegod Records. They've garnered a lot of comparisons to bands like Nasum and Rotten Sound, and if you like relentless, no-bullshit grindcore of that variety, you'll probably find that Grid do it very well. We're premiering their new single "I ruinerna av vår ensamhe," which translates to "In the ruins of our loneliness." "The title of the song speaks for the whole record," the band tells us. "This song is fast, raw, and angry, and makes you realize that we are living in our own doom! Humanity will end." Listen below.

Tracklist

1. Indifference

2. I Ruinerna Av Vår Ensamhet

3. Disinformation = Facts

4. Insatiable

5. Starving For Purpose

6. Livsleda

7. Exile

8. Ritual

9. Doomed

