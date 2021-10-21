Swedish House Mafia playing Coachella 2022

The lineup for Coachella's 2022 return is still TBA; we know that Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott, both booked for the cancelled 2020 edition, are set to headline, while Frank Ocean, also scheduled to headline in 2020, is now set for 2023. The festival has appeared to confirm what could be the third headliner for 2022: Swedish House Mafia. At the very least, they'll be appearing somewhere on the lineup; Coachella posted a picture of the trio silhouetted against the festival backdrop, while the group posted a video of a sewing machine in the progress of stitching "Swedish House Mafia Live Coachella 2022" on a shirt.

Swedish House Mafia, who last played Coachella in 2012, where they were billed just below The Black Keys, are set to do their first show since 2019 on December 5 at the Audacy Beach Festival in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. That will be their first US show since Ultra Music Festival 2018, which was their reunion after a five year hiatus. They also confirmed to Billboard back in July that they have a 2022 world tour planned.

The group also recently released their first new singles in eight years, "Lifetime" ft. Ty Dolla Sign and 070 Shake, and "It Gets Better." The Weeknd also teased a new collaboration with them, "Moth to a Flame," that's set to drop on Friday.