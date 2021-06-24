Sweeping Promises announce fall tour

One of the best debut albums of last year was Hunger for a Way Out by Boston's Sweeping Promises. It's 10 cuts of urgent, ultra-hooky post-punk-inspired pop that draws from groups like ESG, Sleater-Kinney and Liliput. There's not a mediocre song on it, and if you haven't checked the album out yet, you can stream it below.

Having released the album last summer, Sweeping Promises didn't get to tour at all for it, but they're making up for that this fall. Their extensive fall tour begins September 22 in Houston and includes stops in New Orleans, Memphis, Kansas City, Denver, Boise, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, San Diego, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Tucson. A month later they'll ge out for more shows starting November 2 in Atlanta, and then hitting Carrboro, DC, Brooklyn, Philly, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Cincinnati, Chicago, Bloomington, Nashville, Dallas and San Antonio, All dates are listed below.

The Los Angeles show is at Zebulon on October 8 (tickets) and the Brooklyn show happens at Market Hotel on November 5 (tickets). Tickets go on sale Friday, June 25 at 10 AM local time.

SWEEPING PROMISES - 2021 TOUR DATES

22 Sep 2021 Red Dwarf Houston, TX

23 Sep 2021 Gasa Gasa New Orleans, LA

24 Sep 2021 Gonerfest Memphis, TN

25 Sep 2021 miniBar Kansas City, MO

27 Sep 2021 Hi-Dive Denver, CO

29 Sep 2021 Neurolux Boise, ID

01 Oct 2021 The Crocodile Seattle, WA

03 Oct 2021 Mississippi Studios Portland, OR

05 Oct 2021 Rickshaw Stop San Francisco, CA

07 Oct 2021 The Casbah San Diego, CA

08 Oct 2021 Zebulon Los Angeles, CA

09 Oct 2021 Valley Bar Phoenix, AZ

10 Oct 2021 Club Congress Tucson, AZ

02 Nov 2021 The Earl Atlanta, GA

03 Nov 2021 Cat's Cradle - Back Room Carrboro, NC

04 Nov 2021 Comet Ping Pong Washington, DC

05 Nov 2021 Market Hotel Brooklyn , NY

06 Nov 2021 First Unitarian Church Philadelphia, PA

08 Nov 2021 Beachland Tavern Cleveland , OH

09 Nov 2021 Rumba Cafe Columbus, OH

11 Nov 2021 Third Man Records: Cass Corridor Detroit, MI

12 Nov 2021 MOTR Pub Cincinnati, OH

13 Nov 2021 Hideout Chicago, IL

15 Nov 2021 The Bishop Bloomington, IN

16 Nov 2021 Third Man Records - Blue Room Nashville, TN

18 Nov 2021 Double-Wide Bar Dallas, TX

20 Nov 2021 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX