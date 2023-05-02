Sweeping Promises announce new album & tour, share “Eraser”

Sweeping Promises have announced their second album, Good Living Is Coming For You, which will be out June 30 via Feel It Records in North America and Sub Pop in the rest of the world. It's the follow-up to their great 2020 debut, and like that one, the new album was recorded and produced by the band's Lira Mondal and Caufield Schnug at their home studio. Check out artwork and tracklist below.

The first single is "Eraser," another low-fi punk earworm that they call “a malevolent creep – an overly ambitious, shadowy force who bears an uncanny resemblance to you. She watches your every move, mirrors your motions, and ultimately uses your voice against you without you ever noticing what she's done. She’s unchecked ambition, a paranoid girl Friday, an overriding impulse to reflect rather than project. She must be stopped at all costs.” Listen to "Eraser" below.

Sweeping Promises have also announced a tour, which kicks off August 1 in St Louis and wraps up September 29 in Memphis. The NYC show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on August 10. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local time and you can check out their full schedule below.

Good Living Is Coming For You:

1. Eraser

2. Shadow Me

3. Good Living Is Coming for You

4. Connoisseur of Salt

5. Walk in Place

6. You Shatter

7. Petit Four

8. Can’t Hide It

9. Throw of the Dice

10. Ideal No

SWEEPING PROMISES - 2023 TOUR DATES

Tues. Aug. 01 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway

Wed. Aug. 02 - Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub

Thu. Aug. 03 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man

Fri. Aug. 04 - Atlanta, GA - 529

Sat. Aug. 05 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook

Mon. Aug. 07 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House

Tue. Aug. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

Thu. Aug. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Fri. Aug. 11 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church

Sat. Aug. 12 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

Mon. Aug. 14 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

Tue. Aug. 15 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

Wed. Aug. 16 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

Fri. Aug. 18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Sat. Aug. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo

Sun. Aug. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

Sat. Sep. 09 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

Mon. Sep. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

Tue. Sep. 12 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

Thu. Sep. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall

Fri. Sep. 15 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's (early show)

Sat. Sep. 16 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

Tue. Sep. 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Wed. Sep. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Fri. Sep. 22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

Sat. Sep. 23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress

Tue. Sep. 26 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

Wed. Sep. 27 - Denton, TX - Andy’s

Thu. Sep. 29 - Memphis, TN - Gonerfest