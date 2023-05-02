Sweeping Promises announce new album & tour, share “Eraser”
Sweeping Promises have announced their second album, Good Living Is Coming For You, which will be out June 30 via Feel It Records in North America and Sub Pop in the rest of the world. It's the follow-up to their great 2020 debut, and like that one, the new album was recorded and produced by the band's Lira Mondal and Caufield Schnug at their home studio. Check out artwork and tracklist below.
The first single is "Eraser," another low-fi punk earworm that they call “a malevolent creep – an overly ambitious, shadowy force who bears an uncanny resemblance to you. She watches your every move, mirrors your motions, and ultimately uses your voice against you without you ever noticing what she's done. She’s unchecked ambition, a paranoid girl Friday, an overriding impulse to reflect rather than project. She must be stopped at all costs.” Listen to "Eraser" below.
Sweeping Promises have also announced a tour, which kicks off August 1 in St Louis and wraps up September 29 in Memphis. The NYC show is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on August 10. Tickets to all dates go on sale Friday, May 5 at 10 AM local time and you can check out their full schedule below.
Good Living Is Coming For You:
1. Eraser
2. Shadow Me
3. Good Living Is Coming for You
4. Connoisseur of Salt
5. Walk in Place
6. You Shatter
7. Petit Four
8. Can’t Hide It
9. Throw of the Dice
10. Ideal No
SWEEPING PROMISES - 2023 TOUR DATES
Tues. Aug. 01 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway
Wed. Aug. 02 - Cincinnati, OH - MOTR Pub
Thu. Aug. 03 - Nashville, TN - Blue Room at Third Man
Fri. Aug. 04 - Atlanta, GA - 529
Sat. Aug. 05 - Durham, NC - The Pinhook
Mon. Aug. 07 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Music House
Tue. Aug. 08 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's
Thu. Aug. 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
Fri. Aug. 11 - Brattleboro, VT - The Stone Church
Sat. Aug. 12 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
Mon. Aug. 14 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB
Tue. Aug. 15 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison
Wed. Aug. 16 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
Fri. Aug. 18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Sat. Aug. 19 - Milwaukee, WI - Back Room at Colectivo
Sun. Aug. 20 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
Sat. Sep. 09 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake
Mon. Sep. 11 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
Tue. Sep. 12 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
Thu. Sep. 14 - Vancouver, BC - Wise Hall
Fri. Sep. 15 - Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's (early show)
Sat. Sep. 16 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
Tue. Sep. 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Wed. Sep. 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Fri. Sep. 22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah
Sat. Sep. 23 - Tucson, AZ - Club Congress
Tue. Sep. 26 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
Wed. Sep. 27 - Denton, TX - Andy’s
Thu. Sep. 29 - Memphis, TN - Gonerfest