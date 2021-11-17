Sweeping Promises sign with Sub Pop, share new single “Pain Without a Touch”

Sweeping Promises, who released the great Hunger for a Way Out in 2020, have signed with Sub Pop in all territories except North America where they remain on Feel It Records, the label that put out Hunger. To celebrate the news they've released a new single, "Pain Without a Touch."

Urgent, hooky, and highly danceable, "Pain Without a Touch" rivals anything on Hunger for a Way Out. Give it a spin below.

Sweeping Promises just wrapped up their first North American tour, and have a couple more US dates in February; they head to the UK and Europe in the spring. All dates are listed below.

SWEEPING PROMISES - 2022 TOUR DATES

Wed. Feb. 23 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records (Blue Room)

Thu. Feb. 24 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop

Wed. May 18 - Antwerp, BE - Het Bos

Thu. May 19 - Liege, BE - KulturA

Fri. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling

Sat. May 21 - Groningen, NL - Vera

Tue. May 24 - Brighton, UK - Hope & Ruin

Wed. May 25 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange

Thu. May 26 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint

Fri. May 27 - Leeds, UK - Hyde Park Book Club

Sun. May 29 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement)

Mon. May 30 - Birmingham, UK - The Hare and Hounds

Tue. May 31 - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms

Wed. Jun. 01 - Lille, FR - La Bulle Café

Thu. Jun. 02 - Luxembourg, LX - Rotondes

Fri. Jun. 03 - Kreuzlingen, CH - Horst

Mon. Jun. 06 - Caen, FR - Portobello Rock Club

Tue. Jun. 07 - Paris, FR - Supersonic

Thu. Jun. 09 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn

Fri. Jun. 10 - Berlin, DE - Urban Spree

Sat. Jun. 11 - Mannheim, DE - Maifeld Derby