Sweeping Promises sign with Sub Pop, share new single “Pain Without a Touch”
Sweeping Promises, who released the great Hunger for a Way Out in 2020, have signed with Sub Pop in all territories except North America where they remain on Feel It Records, the label that put out Hunger. To celebrate the news they've released a new single, "Pain Without a Touch."
Urgent, hooky, and highly danceable, "Pain Without a Touch" rivals anything on Hunger for a Way Out. Give it a spin below.
Sweeping Promises just wrapped up their first North American tour, and have a couple more US dates in February; they head to the UK and Europe in the spring. All dates are listed below.
SWEEPING PROMISES - 2022 TOUR DATES
Wed. Feb. 23 - Nashville, TN - Third Man Records (Blue Room)
Thu. Feb. 24 - Bloomington, IN - The Bishop
Wed. May 18 - Antwerp, BE - Het Bos
Thu. May 19 - Liege, BE - KulturA
Fri. May 20 - Amsterdam, NL - London Calling
Sat. May 21 - Groningen, NL - Vera
Tue. May 24 - Brighton, UK - Hope & Ruin
Wed. May 25 - Bristol, UK - The Exchange
Thu. May 26 - Glasgow, UK - Hug & Pint
Fri. May 27 - Leeds, UK - Hyde Park Book Club
Sun. May 29 - Manchester, UK - YES (Basement)
Mon. May 30 - Birmingham, UK - The Hare and Hounds
Tue. May 31 - Portsmouth, UK - Wedgewood Rooms
Wed. Jun. 01 - Lille, FR - La Bulle Café
Thu. Jun. 02 - Luxembourg, LX - Rotondes
Fri. Jun. 03 - Kreuzlingen, CH - Horst
Mon. Jun. 06 - Caen, FR - Portobello Rock Club
Tue. Jun. 07 - Paris, FR - Supersonic
Thu. Jun. 09 - Cologne, DE - Bumann & Sohn
Fri. Jun. 10 - Berlin, DE - Urban Spree
Sat. Jun. 11 - Mannheim, DE - Maifeld Derby