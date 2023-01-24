Sweet Pill and Their / They’re / There announce co-headlining tour

Two Midwest-style emo bands, Sweet Pill and Their / They're / There (another band fronted by Into It. Over It.'s Evan Weiss), have announced a tour together coming up in March. The tour surrounds SXSW and hits Pittsburgh, Hamden, Providence, Atlanta, and more. Tickets go on sale Friday (1/27) at 10 AM local time. All dates below.

2022 saw the release of Sweet Pill's debut LP Where The Heart Is, as well as Their / They're / There's self-titled LP, their first ever full-length (plus a split EP with Pacemaker which marked their first new music since 2013). Read about Sweet Pill's favorite albums of 2022 and read about their new album on our list of 10 great 2022 albums you might've missed.

Sweet Pill and Their / They're / There 2023 tour loading...

Sweet Pill & Their / They're / There -- 2023 Tour Dates

3/3 - Schuba's Tavern - Chicago, IL *+

3/4 - Loose Cobra - Champaign, IL

3/5 - Mahall's - Lakewood, OH

3/6 - Club Cafe - Pittsburgh, PA

3/7 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

3/8 - Alchemy - Providence, RI

3/10 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA

3/11 - Local 506 - Chapel Hill, NC

3/12 - Masquerade (Purgatory) - Atlanta, GA

3/14 - SXSW

3/15 - SXSW

3/16 - SXSW

3/17 - SXSW

3/18 - SXSW

3/19 - Andy's Bar - Denton, TX

3/21 - drkmttr - Nashville, TN *

3/22 - The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC *

3/23 - Madison Live - Covington, KY *

*Sweet Pill only

*+ = special secret guests