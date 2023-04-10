Swirlies announce summer tour

Philly shoegaze greats Swirlies will be on the road this summer for their first tour in five years. Northeast dates start in Portland, ME on July 19 and from there hit Easthampton, Somerville's NICE, a Fest, and Hamden, CT before wrapping things up at NYC's Le Poisson Rouge on July 23.

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday, April 14 at 10 AM, and there's a presale for the LPR show on Thursday (4/13) with the password PANCAKE.

All dates are listed below.

Swirlies - 2023 Tour Dates

Wednesday, July 19, 2023 Portland ME SPACE

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Easthampton MA Daily Operation

Friday, July 21, 2023 Somerville MA NICE, a Fest

Saturday, July 22, 2023 Hamden CT Space Ballroom

Sunday, July 23, 2023 New York NY Le Poisson Rouge