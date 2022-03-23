SXSW 2022 pictures (Wet Leg, Los Bitchos, Wyclef Jean, Pussy Riot, more)

SXSW returned for its first in person edition since 2019 from March 11-20. While it would be impossible for any single person to see a representative portion of the thousands of artists who perform at countless venues at SX every year, photographer Dylan Johnson sent us an assortment of what he saw, and photographed, over the week: artists including Wet Leg, Pussy Riot, Surfbort, A Giant Dog, Wyclef Jean, Gunna, Young Thug, Los Bitchos, Sammy Hagar, Circuit des Yeux, SASAMI, Die Spitz and more, at venues including Mohawk, Hotel Vegas, Central Presbyterian Church, Auditorium Shores, Moody Amphitheater, Half Step, 800 Congress, and more. See his pictures from the week below.

BrooklynVegan also brought our free Lost Weekend day parties back to Cheer Up Charlies on Thursday and Friday this year. Stay tuned for more about those.