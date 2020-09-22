SXSW announces 2021 plans for virtual & physical events

Early in March, SXSW became one of the first major US events to cancel their 2020 edition due to coronavirus. In a more normal year, we'd be anticipating an initial lineup announcement for the music portion pretty soon (last year's came in mid-October), but as the pandemic continues, everything having to do with live events remains uncertain. SXSW have now announced their intention to move forward with 2021, however, at least virtually: they'll be holding SXSW Online, featuring "conference keynotes and sessions, screenings, showcases, networking, and exhibitions," from March 16-March 20, 2021, and SXSW Edu Online from March 9-March 11.

For SXSW Music, organizers say that "in lieu of the standard showcase application process," programming staff with be curating the lineup, "with priority given to showcase presenters and artists who were scheduled for the 2020 event."

In addition to the virtual event, SXSW say they are still "working with the City of Austin and public health authorities on plans for a 2021 physical event." Stay tuned for more updates.

