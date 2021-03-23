SXSW announces 2022 in-person dates

After wrapping up their 2021 virtual edition on Sunday (3/20), SXSW have announced dates for next year, which they expect to be in person. It's set for March 11-20, 2022, and organizers write, "We at SXSW are hopeful that once people feel it’s safe enough to return to what will be the new normal of life, there will be a real enthusiasm for getting back to the things that brought them joy or opportunity or just the simple need to be out amongst humanity. We can’t wait to bring people together once again to meet and share ideas. Austin Public Health’s Interim Authority Dr. Mark Escott recently said, 'I’m very confident that SXSW will look normal, or near-normal next year.' We, too, share his optimism that we will be able to hold an in-person event in 2022."

Applications for the Music Festival, submissions for the film festival, panel submissions, and more will open in the summer; stay tuned.

Meanwhile, if you missed BrooklynVegan's official showcase with M for Montreal this year, featuring Jasamine White-Gluz of No Joy, Teke:Teke, Choses Sauvages, and Paupiere, it's one of many that are available for 2021 passholders to watch archived via the SXSW Online Platform.