SXSW issues statement condemning Texas laws restricting abortion & voting access

SXSW has issued a new statement condemning the passage of recent laws in Texas that almost entirely ban abortion and restrict voting rights. Their statement comes ahead of another national Women's March, which is happening on Saturday, October 2 in locations across the country in support of reproductive justice (the first editions of the march happened the day after Trump's inaugration in 2017).

SXSW's statement reads that the festival "stands against discriminatory laws and unequivocally supports civil rights for all persons, everywhere," and that they "are appalled at the passing of both SB 4 and SB 8, the most restrictive state abortion bills in the nation, along with SB 1, which deliberately disenfranchises voters."

"We hear the calls for us to leave the state that we have called home for more than 30 years," they continue. "These grievous bills do not reflect the diversity of Texan voters or the evolving demographic and electoral trends. And they certainly do not reflect the progressive views held by many in Austin."

SXSW writes that they'll be making donations to Planned Parenthood, Lilith Fund, and Fair Fight, and reaching out to them to make space for them at the 2022 festival.

Read SXSW's statement in full here and below.