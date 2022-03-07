SXSW outlines Covid guidelines

After two years off due to the pandemic, SXSW will be back as an in-person festival starting Friday, March 11 and running though March 20. The festival has posted an Covid policy update, saying that while numbers in Austin have improved enough to move to Stage 2 of its Covid-19 risk based guidelines ("Participate in indoor or outdoor private gatherings and dine or shop without precautions. Travel with precautions."), SXSW has decided to keep its existing guidelines in place.

"After careful consideration and discussion with Austin Public Health, we have decided to keep the existing guidelines in place for SXSW and SXSW EDU," SXSW writes in the update, "which include adherence to our Health Pledge, proof of vaccination, or negative testing in lieu of vaccination, to pick up and maintain credentials, and mandatory masking in all conference rooms and exhibitions, and other indoor locations where required by the venue, including all Film Festival theaters."

You can read all of SXSW's Covid safety guidelines here.

The SXSW Music Festival runs March 14 - 20 and BrooklynVegan will be co-hosting two free day parties; RSVP now.