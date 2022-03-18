Syd announces new album ‘Broken Hearts Club,’ shares new song ft. Lucky Daye

Syd released a string of 2021's best R&B singles with "Fast Car," "Missing Out," and "Right Track" (ft. Smino), and now she has finally announced her much-anticipated sophomore album, Broken Hearts Club, due April 8 via Columbia (pre-order). "The album is about a relationship I had that ended in my first real broken heart," Syd said. "It almost felt like I joined a club because all of my friends went through similar experiences. It was like a rite of passage. I started writing the album on the relationship when I was in love. You're really getting the whole journey from the beginning to the end. I want people to find it beautiful. It's super vulnerable, sentimental, and it's soft. There's touching moments and a couple of dark moments."

The album includes her three 2021 singles, as well as the just-released "CYBAH" ("Could You Break A Heart"), a gooey, funky slow jam featuring Lucky Daye. Watch the video for that one below. In addition to Smino and Lucky Daye, Kehlani guests as well. Full tracklist below.

Tracklist

CYBAH ft. Lucky Daye

Tie The Knot

Fast Car

Right Track ft. Smino

Sweet

Control

No Way

Getting Late

Out Loud ft. Kehlani

Heartfelt Freestyle

BMHWDY

Goodbye My Love

Missing Out