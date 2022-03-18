Syd announces new album ‘Broken Hearts Club,’ shares new song ft. Lucky Daye
Syd released a string of 2021's best R&B singles with "Fast Car," "Missing Out," and "Right Track" (ft. Smino), and now she has finally announced her much-anticipated sophomore album, Broken Hearts Club, due April 8 via Columbia (pre-order). "The album is about a relationship I had that ended in my first real broken heart," Syd said. "It almost felt like I joined a club because all of my friends went through similar experiences. It was like a rite of passage. I started writing the album on the relationship when I was in love. You're really getting the whole journey from the beginning to the end. I want people to find it beautiful. It's super vulnerable, sentimental, and it's soft. There's touching moments and a couple of dark moments."
The album includes her three 2021 singles, as well as the just-released "CYBAH" ("Could You Break A Heart"), a gooey, funky slow jam featuring Lucky Daye. Watch the video for that one below. In addition to Smino and Lucky Daye, Kehlani guests as well. Full tracklist below.
Tracklist
CYBAH ft. Lucky Daye
Tie The Knot
Fast Car
Right Track ft. Smino
Sweet
Control
No Way
Getting Late
Out Loud ft. Kehlani
Heartfelt Freestyle
BMHWDY
Goodbye My Love
Missing Out