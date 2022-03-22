Syd announces North American tour w/ Destin Conrad
Syd recently announced her much-anticipated sophomore album Broken Hearts Club, and she's going on a North American tour supporting it. Shows begin in April in Vancouver and run through June, including stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Brooklyn, Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and more. Destin Conrad joins Syd as support, and you can see all dates below.
The NYC show is on May 29 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 23 at 10 AM - use the password heartfelt.
SYD: 2022 TOUR
Apr 27, 2022 Vancouver, BC Vogue
Apr 28, 2022 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo
Apr 30, 2022 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
May 2, 2022 San Francisco, CA The Warfield
May 5, 2022 Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford @ Virgin Hotel
May 6, 2022 Anaheim, CA House of Blues
May 7, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Novo
May 12, 2022 Houston, TX House of Blues
May 13, 2022 Austin, TX Scoot Inn
May 14, 2022 Dallas, TX South Side Music Hall
May 17, 2022 Atlanta, GA Masquerade
May 18, 2022 Nashville, TN Cannery
May 26, 2022 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall
May 29, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
May 30, 2022 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Silver Spring
May 31, 2022 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage
Jun 2, 2022 Boston, MA Royale
Jun 3, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts
Jun 5, 2022 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall
Jun 6, 2022 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater
Jun 8, 2022 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall
Jun 9, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Varsity