Syd announces North American tour w/ Destin Conrad

Syd recently announced her much-anticipated sophomore album Broken Hearts Club, and she's going on a North American tour supporting it. Shows begin in April in Vancouver and run through June, including stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Austin, Dallas, Atlanta, Nashville, Brooklyn, Baltimore, Boston, Philadelphia, Chicago and more. Destin Conrad joins Syd as support, and you can see all dates below.

The NYC show is on May 29 at Brooklyn Steel. Tickets to that, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10 AM, with various presales starting Wednesday, March 23 at 10 AM - use the password heartfelt.

SYD: 2022 TOUR

Apr 27, 2022 Vancouver, BC Vogue

Apr 28, 2022 Seattle, WA Showbox SoDo

Apr 30, 2022 Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

May 2, 2022 San Francisco, CA The Warfield

May 5, 2022 Las Vegas, NV 24 Oxford @ Virgin Hotel

May 6, 2022 Anaheim, CA House of Blues

May 7, 2022 Los Angeles, CA Novo

May 12, 2022 Houston, TX House of Blues

May 13, 2022 Austin, TX Scoot Inn

May 14, 2022 Dallas, TX South Side Music Hall

May 17, 2022 Atlanta, GA Masquerade

May 18, 2022 Nashville, TN Cannery

May 26, 2022 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall

May 29, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

May 30, 2022 Silver Spring, MD Fillmore Silver Spring

May 31, 2022 Baltimore, MD Baltimore Soundstage

Jun 2, 2022 Boston, MA Royale

Jun 3, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts

Jun 5, 2022 Detroit, MI St. Andrew's Hall

Jun 6, 2022 Cleveland, OH Agora Theater

Jun 8, 2022 Chicago, IL Thalia Hall

Jun 9, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Varsity