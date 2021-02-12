Syd releases first new solo song in 4 years, “Missing Out”

Syd of The Internet and Odd Future has finally released her first new solo song since her 2017 album Fin, which we named one of the best rap/R&B albums of the decade. The new song is called "Missing Out," and it's a dose of woozy, atmospheric, glockenspiel-aided R&B that's being touted as an "anti-Valentine's Day" song. It's clearly a progression from the music on Fin, and it's great stuff. Listen HERE:

According to a press release, Syd is also working on a film project, an apparel/fashion project in Japan, and collaborating with a sparkling wine upstart in Napa Valley, and she has more music on the way this year too. Stay tuned.

