Syd releases first new solo song in 4 years, “Missing Out”

photo by Justin Brown

Syd of The Internet and Odd Future has finally released her first new solo song since her 2017 album Fin, which we named one of the best rap/R&B albums of the decade. The new song is called "Missing Out," and it's a dose of woozy, atmospheric, glockenspiel-aided R&B that's being touted as an "anti-Valentine's Day" song. It's clearly a progression from the music on Fin, and it's great stuff. Listen HERE:

According to a press release, Syd is also working on a film project, an apparel/fashion project in Japan, and collaborating with a sparkling wine upstart in Napa Valley, and she has more music on the way this year too. Stay tuned.

