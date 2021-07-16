Syd shares new single “Fast Car” (watch video)

Back in February, Syd of The Internet and Odd Future released her first new solo song in four years, "Missing Out." Now she's followed that with another new single, "Fast Car," a summery jam with a groove that recalls Prince. "I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls," Syd says of the track. "I want them to see themselves in this and in me." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Ethan Nelson and Graham Epstein, below.

According to a press release, Syd has been busy "working on her film, partnering on an apparel/fashion project in Japan, teaming up with an upstart Napa Valley sparkling wine brand, and, while she’s been in quarantine, she has been focused on collecting and rehabbing old trucks." Hopefully there's more new music in the pipeline too; stay tuned.