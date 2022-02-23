Sydney folk punk collective Ess-Em prep new album (watch the “JFK Shot First” video)

Ess-Em are a piano-fueled folk punk collective from Sydney, Australia, who are planning to release their sophomore album this year, and we're now premiering the album's second single "JFK Shot First." In addition to folk punk, it's got some cabaret vibes and some ska-punk style horns, and lyrically it's about conspiracy theories. The band says, "Imagine if you woke up knowing all the answers to the world’s biggest conspiracies. Did you already know some of the answers? Would you use your new found knowledge to make change? Are you completely losing your mind now you know that JFK Shot First or that ‘Stairway’ played backwards gives you the recipe for KFC’s 12 spices?!"

"JFK Shot First" comes with a lyrics-on-screen video featuring a montage of images that run parallel to the song's theme, and it follows recent single "Turn the Wheel," which has a video featuring members of The Porkers, Hightime, Frenzal Rhomb, and more. Watch both below.