Sylvain Sylvain virtual tribute show to ft. David Johansen, Debbie Harry, Henry Rollins, Thurston Moore & more

We sadly lost the legendary Sylvain Sylvain of the New York Dolls in January following a battle with cancer, and his life will be celebrated with a virtual tribute concert on Valentine's Day (2/14) at 7 PM ET featuring tons of amazing guests, including NY Dolls frontman David Johansen (with Earl Slick and Maria Hennessey), Blondie's Debbie Harry & Clem Burke, Henry Rollins, Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore, Lenny Kaye (Patti Smith Group), Sex Pistols' Glen Matlock, The Voidoids' Ivan Julian, Jesse Malin, Tish & Snooky of The Sic F*cks, Blue Oyster Cult's Joe & Albert Bouchard, The Lemon Twigs, photographer Bob Gruen, and more.

The stream is being presented by Rolling Live Studios and NYC club Bowery Electric. Tickets are on sale now. Full lineup on the poster below.

David Johansen paid tribute to Sylvain Sylvain after his passing, writing, "My best friend for so many years, I can still remember the first time I saw him bop into the rehearsal space/bicycle shop with his carpetbag and guitar straight from the plane after having been deported from Amsterdam, I instantly loved him. I’m gonna miss you old pal. I’ll keep the home fires burning. au revoir Syl mon vieux copain."

Watch the New York Dolls perform "Personality Crisis" in 1973: