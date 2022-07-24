Sylvan Esso announce new LP ‘No Rules Sandy’ (listen to “Didn’t Care”)

Sylvan Esso just played Newport Folk Festival, where they surprised the crowd by both announcing their new album, No Rules Sandy, and performing the whole thing. The album will be out August 12 via Loma Vista.

The band say their first three albums complete a trilogy and they are moving on with this one. Amelia Meath says that No Rules Sandy “feels like who we actually are. It just feels like us. We’re not trying to fit into the mold, just happily being our freak selves," while Nick Sanborn adds, “I think that the ultimate effect of our last record and the pandemic has been the feeling of like, ‘Fuck that, I know what I want.' And it's now, or never. So let's get out there and do it.”

The album includes recent singles "Sunburn" and "Your Reality" and they've just shared an ebullient new single, "Didn't Care."

Sylvan Esso will give fans an "early experience of No Rules Sandy in its full, seamless completion" at free events in Brooklyn (Pioneer Works on 7/27) and Los Angeles (Gold Diggers on 8/4) happening just before their tour with Odesza. All dates are listed below.

Meanwhile, Meath and her Mountain Man bandmake Alexandra Sauser-Monnig just released their debut album as The A's.

No Rules Sandy:

No Rules Sandy:

Moving

Look at Me

(Bad Fills)

Echo Party

How Did You Know

(Betty's, May 4, 2022)

Didn't Care

(Vegas // Dad)

Your Reality

(#1vm)

Cloud Walker

Sunburn

(?)

Alarm

(No Rules Sandy)

SYLVAN ESSO - 2022 TOUR DATES

JUL 27, 2022 - Pioneer Works - Brooklyn, NY - FREE DJ SET

JUL 29, 2022 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA - w/ ODESZA

JUL 30, 2022 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA - w/ ODESZA

JUL 31, 2022 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA - w/ ODESZA

AUG 4, 2022 - Gold Diggers - Los Angeles, CA - FREE DJ SET

AUG 17, 2022 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ - w/ ODESZA

AUG 19, 2022 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Austin, TX - w/ ODESZA

AUG 20, 2022 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX - w/ ODESZA

AUG 21, 2022 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX - w/ ODESZA

AUG 23, 2022 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA - w/ ODESZA

AUG 25, 2022 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD - w/ ODESZA

AUG 26, 2022 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY - w/ ODESZA

AUG 27, 2022 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY - w/ ODESZA

AUG 30, 2022 - TD Pavilion at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA - w/ ODESZA

SEP 1, 2022 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON - w/ ODESZA

SEP 2, 2022 - Parc Jean-Drapeau - Montreal, Canada - w/ ODESZA

SEP 3, 2022 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH - w/ ODESZA

SEP 4, 2022 - Xfinity Center - Boston, MA - w/ ODESZA

SEP 7, 2022 - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center - Cincinnati, OH - w/ ODESZA

SEP 8, 2022 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Detroit, MI - w/ ODESZA

SEP 9, 2022 - Huntington Bank Pavilion - Chicago, IL - w/ ODESZA

SEP 10, 2022 - Huntington Bank Pavilion - Chicago, IL - w/ ODESZA

SEP 14, 2022 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO - w/ ODESZA

SEP 16, 2022 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO - w/ ODESZA

SEP 17, 2022 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO - w/ ODESZA

SEP 18, 2022 - Life is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV

SEP 20, 2022 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT - w/ ODESZA

SEP 22, 2022 - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA - w/ ODESZA

SEP 23, 2022 - PNE Amphitheatre - Vancouver, BC - w/ ODESZA

SEP 24, 2022 - PNE Amphitheatre - Vancouver, BC

SEP 26, 2022 - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - Bend, OR - w/ ODESZA

SEP 27, 2022 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre - Boise, ID - w/ ODESZA

SEP 29, 2022 - Heart Health Park - Sacramento, CA - w/ ODESZA

SEP 30, 2022 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - San Francsico CA - w/ ODESZA

OCT 1, 2022 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - San Francisco, CA

OCT 27, 2022 - OCT 30, 2022 - Suwannee Hulaween - Live Oak, FL