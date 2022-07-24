Sylvan Esso announce new LP ‘No Rules Sandy’ (listen to “Didn’t Care”)
Sylvan Esso just played Newport Folk Festival, where they surprised the crowd by both announcing their new album, No Rules Sandy, and performing the whole thing. The album will be out August 12 via Loma Vista.
The band say their first three albums complete a trilogy and they are moving on with this one. Amelia Meath says that No Rules Sandy “feels like who we actually are. It just feels like us. We’re not trying to fit into the mold, just happily being our freak selves," while Nick Sanborn adds, “I think that the ultimate effect of our last record and the pandemic has been the feeling of like, ‘Fuck that, I know what I want.' And it's now, or never. So let's get out there and do it.”
The album includes recent singles "Sunburn" and "Your Reality" and they've just shared an ebullient new single, "Didn't Care."
Sylvan Esso will give fans an "early experience of No Rules Sandy in its full, seamless completion" at free events in Brooklyn (Pioneer Works on 7/27) and Los Angeles (Gold Diggers on 8/4) happening just before their tour with Odesza. All dates are listed below.
Meanwhile, Meath and her Mountain Man bandmake Alexandra Sauser-Monnig just released their debut album as The A's.
No Rules Sandy:
Moving
Look at Me
(Bad Fills)
Echo Party
How Did You Know
(Betty's, May 4, 2022)
Didn't Care
(Vegas // Dad)
Your Reality
(#1vm)
Cloud Walker
Sunburn
(?)
Alarm
(No Rules Sandy)
SYLVAN ESSO - 2022 TOUR DATES
JUL 27, 2022 - Pioneer Works - Brooklyn, NY - FREE DJ SET
JUL 29, 2022 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA - w/ ODESZA
JUL 30, 2022 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA - w/ ODESZA
JUL 31, 2022 - Climate Pledge Arena - Seattle, WA - w/ ODESZA
AUG 4, 2022 - Gold Diggers - Los Angeles, CA - FREE DJ SET
AUG 17, 2022 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ - w/ ODESZA
AUG 19, 2022 - Germania Insurance Amphitheater - Austin, TX - w/ ODESZA
AUG 20, 2022 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX - w/ ODESZA
AUG 21, 2022 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX - w/ ODESZA
AUG 23, 2022 - Lakewood Amphitheatre - Atlanta, GA - w/ ODESZA
AUG 25, 2022 - Merriweather Post Pavilion - Columbia, MD - w/ ODESZA
AUG 26, 2022 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY - w/ ODESZA
AUG 27, 2022 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY - w/ ODESZA
AUG 30, 2022 - TD Pavilion at The Mann - Philadelphia, PA - w/ ODESZA
SEP 1, 2022 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON - w/ ODESZA
SEP 2, 2022 - Parc Jean-Drapeau - Montreal, Canada - w/ ODESZA
SEP 3, 2022 - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion - Gilford, NH - w/ ODESZA
SEP 4, 2022 - Xfinity Center - Boston, MA - w/ ODESZA
SEP 7, 2022 - Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center - Cincinnati, OH - w/ ODESZA
SEP 8, 2022 - Pine Knob Music Theatre - Detroit, MI - w/ ODESZA
SEP 9, 2022 - Huntington Bank Pavilion - Chicago, IL - w/ ODESZA
SEP 10, 2022 - Huntington Bank Pavilion - Chicago, IL - w/ ODESZA
SEP 14, 2022 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO - w/ ODESZA
SEP 16, 2022 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO - w/ ODESZA
SEP 17, 2022 - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre - Denver, CO - w/ ODESZA
SEP 18, 2022 - Life is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV
SEP 20, 2022 - USANA Amphitheatre - Salt Lake City, UT - w/ ODESZA
SEP 22, 2022 - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater - Ridgefield, WA - w/ ODESZA
SEP 23, 2022 - PNE Amphitheatre - Vancouver, BC - w/ ODESZA
SEP 24, 2022 - PNE Amphitheatre - Vancouver, BC
SEP 26, 2022 - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - Bend, OR - w/ ODESZA
SEP 27, 2022 - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre - Boise, ID - w/ ODESZA
SEP 29, 2022 - Heart Health Park - Sacramento, CA - w/ ODESZA
SEP 30, 2022 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - San Francsico CA - w/ ODESZA
OCT 1, 2022 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - San Francisco, CA
OCT 27, 2022 - OCT 30, 2022 - Suwannee Hulaween - Live Oak, FL