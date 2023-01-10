Sylvan Esso announce summer tour with Indigo De Souza, Dehd & GRRL

In celebration of the upcoming physical release of their newest album No Rules Sandy, Sylvan Esso have announced a major North American tour for summer 2023. The No Rules Tour encompasses the duo's appearances at Bonnaroo, Hinterland Fest, with more festival sets TBA, plus headlining sets running from June through September. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 13 at 10 AM local, with various presales starting Wednesday, January 11 at 10 AM. See all dates below.

Support on the No Rules Tour is set to come from GRRL, Dehd, and Indigo De Souza. There's no NYC show announced at the moment, but the duo will stop at the Manhattan location of Rough Trade on January 18 for a signing, with a DJ set and signing at Los Angeles' Amoeba Music on January 25 to follow.

Sylvan Esso 2023 tour loading...

Sylvan Esso -- 2023 Tour Dates

June 14 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

June 15 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

June 16-18 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

July 1 - Gdynia, PL - Open'er Festival

July 2 - Berlin, DE - Metropol

July 3 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

July 4 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

July 6 - London, UK - Electric Brixton

July 7 - Lisbon, PT - Alive Festival

July 8 - Madrid, ES - Mad Cool Festival

Aug 4 - St. Charles, IA - Hinterland Festival

Aug 8 - Toronto, ON - History %

Aug 9 - Shelburne, VT - Ben & Jerry's Concerts on the Green %

Aug 11 - Washington, DC - The Anthem %

Aug 12 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall %

Aug 14 - Indianapolis, IN - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park #

Aug 15 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live! #

Aug 17 - St Louis, MO - The Pageant #

Aug 18 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland #

Aug 19 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory #

Aug 22 - Ogden, UT - Ogden Twilight

Aug 24 - Troutdale, OR - Edgefield #

Aug 25 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre #

Aug 27 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

Aug 30 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

Aug 31 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre #

Sept 1 - San Diego, CA - The Sound at Del Mar #

Sept 7 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl #

Sept 8 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren #

Sept 9 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Opera Theatre #

Sept 10 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre #

* w/ GRRL

% w/ Dehd

# w/ Indigo De Souza