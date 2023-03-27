Sylvan Esso playing Forest Hills Stadium with Goth Babe, Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul (BV presale)

Sylvan Esso are playing their biggest headlining shows to date this year, and they've just announced their largest NYC show, happening at Forest Hills Stadium on September 29. It's with Goth Babe and Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul.

You can get tickets early with the BrooklynVegan presale that runs Thursday, March 30 from 10 AM - 10 PM. Check back Thursday morning for the presale password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets for that show go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 31 at 10 AM.

Just before that, Sylvan Esso's tour with Indigo De Souza and more wraps up at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 10. Summer dates also include festival appearances at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo and THING, and they'll also play Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Festival in Mexico in December. All dates are listed below.

Sylvan Esso played Forest Hills Stadium last summer, opening for ODESZA.

SYLVAN ESSO - 2023 TOUR DATES

JUN 14, 2023 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NC - with GRRL

JUN 15, 2023 - Rabbit Rabbit - Asheville, NC - with GRRL

JUN 16, 2023 - Bonnaroo - Manchester, TN

JUL 1, 2023 - Open'er Festival - Gdynia, Poland

JUL 2, 2023 - Metropol - Berlin, Berlin

JUL 3, 2023 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, Netherlands

JUL 4, 2023 - Vicar Street - Dublin, Ireland

JUL 6, 2023 - Electric Brixton (Early Show) - London, UK

JUL 6, 2023 - Electric Brixton (Late Show) - London, UK

JUL 7, 2023 - NOS Alive - Lisbon, Portugal

JUL 8, 2023 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

AUG 3, 2023 - AUG 6, 2023 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

AUG 4, 2023 - Hinterland Music Festival - Saint Charles, IA

AUG 8, 2023 - HISTORY - Toronto, ON - with Dehd

AUG 9, 2023 - Ben and Jerry’s Concerts on the Green at Shelburne Museum - Shelburne, VT - with Dehd

AUG 11, 2023 - The Anthem - Washington, DC - with Dehd

AUG 12, 2023 - Franklin Music Hall - Philadelphia, PA - with Dehd

AUG 14, 2023 - TCU Amphitheatre at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN - with Indigo De Souza

AUG 15, 2023 - KEMBA Live! - Columbus, OH - with Indigo De Souza

AUG 17, 2023 - The Pageant - St Louis, MO - with Indigo De Souza

AUG 18, 2023 - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland - Kansas City, MO - with Indigo De Souza

AUG 19, 2023 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN - with Indigo De Souza

AUG 22, 2023 - Ogden Twilight at the Ogden Amphitheater - Ogden, UT

AUG 24, 2023 - McMenamins Edgefield - Troutdale, OR - with Indigo De Souza

AUG 25, 2023 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, Canada - with Indigo De Souza (SOLD OUT)

AUG 26, 2023 - Thing Fest - Port Townsend, WA

AUG 27, 2023 - Hayden Homes Amphitheatre - Bend, OR - with Indigo De Souza

AUG 30, 2023 - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley - Berkeley, CA - with Indigo De Souza

AUG 31, 2023 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA - with Indigo De Souza

SEP 1, 2023 - The Sound - Del Mar, CA - with Indigo De Souza

SEP 7, 2023 - Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV - with Indigo De Souza

SEP 8, 2023 - The Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ - with Indigo De Souza

SEP 9, 2023 - The Santa Fe Opera - Santa Fe, NM - with Indigo De Souza

SEP 10, 2023 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO - with Indigo De Souza

SEP 29, 2023 - Forest Hills Stadium - Forest Hills, NY with Goth Babe,

DEC 2, 2023 - Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Festival - Puerto Aventuras, Mexico

DEC 3, 2023 - Wilco's Sky Blue Sky Festival - Puerto Aventuras, Quintana Room

Check out photos of Sylvan Esso's opening set at Forest Hills Stadium from last summer: