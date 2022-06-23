Sylvan Esso release new single “Your Reality” (listen)

Sylvan Esso have released "Your Reality," an understatedly glitchy single. It features bouncy, percussive synth, winding strings arranged by Gabriel Kahane, and subtle drums by TJ Maiani. "Your Reality," along with previously-released single "Sunburn," marks new territory for Sylvan Esso, the electronically-driven project of Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn. The duo consider their first three albums a now-complete triptych, and Sanborn says in their new era they are interested in exploring "How bare and strange something can be." Listen to "Your Reality":

Sylvan Esso begin a tour at Electric Forest Festival this Friday (6/24), and they've also got an upcoming months-long road trip with ODESZA, including a pair of shows on August 26 and 27 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens. Tickets are still available for both nights (Friday and Saturday). They'll also make appearances at Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island in July and Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas in September. All dates below.

Sylvan Esso 2022 Tour Dates

6/24 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival

7/24 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

7/29 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena* SOLD OUT

7/30 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena* SOLD OUT

7/31 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena* SOLD OUT

8/17 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion*

8/19 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater* SOLD OUT

8/20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion* SOLD OUT

8/21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion*

8/23 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre*

8/25 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion*

8/26 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium* SOLD OUT

8/27 - Forest Hills, NY - Forest Hills Stadium*

8/30 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at The Mann*

9/1 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage*

9/2 - Montreal, QC - Parc Jean-Drapeau*

9/3 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

9/4 - Boston, MA - Xfinity Center*

9/7 - Cincinnati, OH - The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park*

9/8 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre*

9/9 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion* SOLD OUT

9/10 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion*

9/14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

9/16 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

9/17 - Denver, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre*

9/18 - Las Vegas, NV - Life is Beautiful Festival

9/20 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre*

9/22 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*

9/23 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre* SOLD OUT

9/24 - Vancouver, BC - PNE Amphitheatre*

9/26 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*

9/27 - Boise, ID - Fort Idaho Center Amphitheater*

9/29 - Sacramento, CA - Heart Health Park*

9/30 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*

10/1 - San Francisco, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*

10/27-30 - Live Oak, FL - Suwannee Hulaween

*w/ ODESZA