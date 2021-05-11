Sylvan Esso share “Numb” video, announce U.S. tour w/ Samia, Local Natives & Lido Pimienta

Sylvan Esso have made a video for "Numb," the latest single from last year's Free Love. Vocalist Amelia Meath co-directed the dance-centric visual with choreographer Jasmine Albuquerque, and it was produced by MAAVVEN, who have worked with Rihanna, Pharrell, St. Vincent, Dua Lipa and others. "I've always loved the pure dance videos of the TRL era and dreamed of making something that could live in that world," says Amelia. "I'm so grateful to Jasmine and everyone at MAAVEN who worked with me to bring this to life, it was such a joy and I can't wait for y'all to see it" You don't have to wait -- watch it below.

You can catch Sylvan Esso on tour right after their appearance at Bonnaroo where they'll host this year's Saturday night Superjam in their 10-piece WITH band formation. The "Shaking Out the Numb" Tour will feature, at various points, Samia, Local Natives and Lido Pimienta opening, and will hit Los Angeles (The Greek on 9/10 w/ Samia), Berkeley, Salt Lake City, Denver, Austin, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Firefly fest, St. Paul, Chicago, Pittsburgh, New Haven, DC, Boston, and more. The tour wraps up with two nights at Terminal 5 on November 15 & 16 with Lido Pimienta.

Tickets for L.A., NYC and all dates of the tour go on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 AM local, with presales starting May 12 at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

In other news, Samia is also playing a NYC at Bowery Ballroom on October 2. Tickets are on Citi cardmember presale now and go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 14 at 10 AM.

SYLVAN ESSO - 2021 Shaking Out The Numb Tour

9/4 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo

9/6 - Troutdale, OR – Edgefield *

9/7 - Redmond, WA – Marymoor Amphitheater *

9/9 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley #

9/10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre *

9/11 - San Diego, CA - SOMA *

9/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center *

9/14 - Denver, CO – The Mission Ballroom *

9/16 - Tulsa, OK - Cain’s Ballroom *

9/17 - Austin, TX - The Moody Amphitheater *

9/18 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom *

9/19 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center *

9/21 - Atlanta, GA - Roxy Theatre *

9/22 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit *

9/23-26 - Dover, DE - Firefly Music Festival

10/26 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre %

10/27 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre %

10/29 - Madison, WI - Sylvee %

10/30 - Madison, WI - Sylvee %

10/31 - Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom %

11/2 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall %

11/3 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! %

11/5 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE %

11/10 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall %

11/11 - Washington DC - The Anthem %

11/13 - Boston, MA - House of Blues %

11/14 - Boston, MA - House of Blues %

11/15 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 %

11/16 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 %

Support from Samia*, Local Natives & Samia#, and Lido Pimienta%