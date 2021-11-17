Sylvan Esso wrapped up tour in NYC with Lido Pimienta (pics, video, setlists)
Sylvan Esso wrapped up their current tour with a pair of shows at NYC's Terminal 5 on Monday and Tuesday (11/15 & 11/16) with Lido Pimienta. We caught night two, where, after an excellent opening set from Lido, Sylvan Esso were in excellent form, putting on a fun, energetic set that had the crowd dancing from start to finish. Amelia Meath worked the duo's mood-setting lighting setup into the show too, climbing on top of it, and at one point scanning the crowd with a light while the rest of the stage was pitch dark.
The setlists from both nights were pretty similar, pulling mostly from Sylvan Esso's most recent album, 2020's Free Love, but also including favorites from throughout their discography. See both, along with pictures by P Squared from night two, and a few fan-taken video clips, below.
Lido Pimienta is headed back out on tour for headlining dates in 2022, including a newly added NYC show.
Setlist: Sylvan Esso @ Terminal 5, 11/16/2021
What If
Could I Be
Train
Dress
Die Young
H.S.K.T.
Signal
Frequency
PARAD(w/m)E
Just Dancing
Rooftop Dancing
Hey Mami
Radio
Free
Coffee
Numb
Play It Right
Encore:
Ferris Wheel
Rewind
Make It Easy
Setlist: Sylvan Esso @ Terminal 5, 11/15/2021
What If
Ferris Wheel
Train
Dress
Die Young
Frequency
Wolf
Uncatena
PARAD(w/m)E
Kick Jump Twist
Rooftop Dancing
Hey Mami
Radio
Free
Coffee
Numb
Play It Right
Encore:
H.S.K.T.
Rewind
Make It Easy