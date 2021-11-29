Synthpop duo System Exclusive prep debut for Castle Face (watch “Inline Online” video)

System Exclusive are the duo of Ari Blaisdell (Lower Self, The Beat Offs) and Matt Jones (Male Gaze, Castle Face Records). A little different than your average Castle Face group, they are decidedly synthpop, but with a raw, organic feel thanks to live drums and guitar alongside vintage keyboards and drum machines.

Having released the "We Follow" single last year, System Exclusive's self-titled debut album will be out March 4 via Castle Face. We've got the premiere of new single "Inline Online," which marries current garage rock with classic synthpop a la The Human League or Depeche Mode. Check out the video, directed by Schlee, below.

System Exclusive will play Albany, CA's Ivy Room on December 18 with Body Double and Gorgeous Dykes.

Tracklist:

We Follow

Close Encounters

In An Instant

Game of the Fool

Magdalena

Inline Online

Carole Anne

Stay With Me

Not Too Late

:59

Maybe It’s Better