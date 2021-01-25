System Of A Down announce livestream fundraising event

In November, System Of A Down released their first new music in 15 years -- the "Protect The Land" / "Genocidal Humanoidz" single -- to help raise money and awareness for the "dire and serious war being perpetrated upon [the band's] cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia." Now, they've announced a livestream fundraising event for the same cause happening Saturday, January 30 at midnight Eastern time, and it will feature special guests and the premiere of the "Genocidal Humanoidz" video. The band writes:

The freedom fighting soldiers of Artsakh and Armenia have suffered war crimes at the hands of Azerbaijan, later abetted by Turkey. Even after the ceasefire signed on November 10, 2020, those heroes wounded in the recent conflict remain in dire need of prosthetics, advanced treatment, and medical care. We are hosting a fundraising livestream event in order to raise money to rehabilitate and outfit the nearly 1,000 soldiers who have lost arms and legs with life-changing prosthetic limbs. The funding will also benefit the introduction of groundbreaking laser therapy for the treatment of white phosphorous chemical burns and the reduction of scarring and agonizing pain. All proceeds from the livestream will be donated to this cause. We welcome you, along with our list of special guests, to join us this Saturday, January 30, at 9AM Pacific / 12PM Eastern to support our efforts – exclusively on our YouTube channel. The official video premiere for “Genocidal Humanoidz” will immediately follow the live event. Subscribe to our channel now at YouTube.com/SystemOfADown to stay updated. We look forward to seeing you this weekend.

While you wait, stream "Genocidal Humanoidz" and watch the "Protect The Land" video below. Flyer for the livestream below too.