System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More & Helmet LA shows rescheduled to fall 2021

A year ago this month, System of a Down, Korn, Faith No More, Helmet and Russian Circles announced a big LA show together. Originally scheduled for May of 2020, it was the first-announced US show of 2020 for both SOAD and FNM when it was announced, and news of a summer tour with FNM and Korn followed. Of course, then came coronavirus, causing the tour to be cancelled and the LA mega show to be postponed, to May of 2021. Now it's been postponed again, this time to the fall. The new dates are October 22 and 23, 2021, at Banc of California Stadium.

"Hopefully this will be the last time the dates are moved because we’re very excited to see you all," Faith no More write.

Tickets are on sale now for both 10/22 and 10/23.