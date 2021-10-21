System of a Down reschedule shows after Serj Tankian tests positive for COVID

System of a Down recently made their return to the road, playing their first show in two years at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Area last week. Unfortunately, their tour is already being forced to pause. Frontman Serj Tankian has tested positive for COVID, so the band's Los Angeles shows, which were scheduled for October 23 and 23 (and postponed from for May of 2020), have been postponed to February 4 and 5, 2022.

"It is with great regret that we must reschedule our Los Angeles performances to February 4th and 5th, 2022," a message from the band reads. "Despite multiple precautionary measures, Serj has unfortunately tested positive for COVID. We're sorry to disappoint our amazing fans with this last minute news, as we could not wait to finally play for you. However, the health of our band, crew, venue staff, and all of our fans is our top priority. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates. Refund availability will be sent to all ticket buyers via email."

On Instagram, Serj wrote, "After having 3 really fun shows, I got back to LA with flu-like symptoms. I am shocked that it could even be Covid as I am not just vaccinated but also incredibly careful. I am so sorry to have to push these dates yet again especially to those who made sacrifices to be here from out of town. Touring is not something I intend to continue doing down the line so these handful of shows have meant the world to me. Thank you for your love and understanding."

Korn, Helmet, and Russian Circles are still set to open the February shows.

Speaking of Russian Circles, they just had their gear stolen in California, so this would be a good time to contribute to their GoFundMe to help them get back up and running.

