System of a Down’s Serj Tankian announces new EP, shares “Pop Imperialism” via AR

System of a Down's Serj Tankian has announced a new solo EP titled Perplex Cities, due out on October 21 via Serjical Strike (pre-save). The five-track EP is a followup to last year's Elasticity EP, but Perplex Cities sees Serj explore new sounds and ways of listening:

This whole collection of songs within Perplex Cities is a completely different sound than what I’ve done before. More electronic, subtle and deeper in terms of its layers of presentation musically. Perplex Cities gives off an aura that is unique and unlike my previous releases... I’m always trying to create new and interesting ways to connect with people via my music. We made some amazing videos for the last EP Elasticity, so I wanted to try something different for Perplex Cities. I love the idea of appearing in the room with someone listening to my music. It’s intimate, fun, and different.

Leading up to the EP's release, each week a song will be released via Arloopa, a free augmented reality app, in which Serj presents each track in the viewer's own space. The first song, "Pop Imperialism," is available on Arloopa now, and Serj has made a brief tutorial on how to access it--watch that below, and check out the artwork and track list for Perplex Cities.

Shop for Serj's records, including Elasticity on limited edition white vinyl, in the BV store.

Serj Tankian Perplex Cities loading...

Perplex Cities tracklist:

Pop Imperialism

The Race

I Spoke Up

Rumi Loves His Cars

Forgive Me Father