System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian announces solo EP ‘Elasticity,’ shares title track

System Of A Down's Serj Tankian has officially announced his much-discussed solo EP, Elasticity, which is due March 19 via Alchemy Recordings/BMG (pre-order).

Serj says, "When I conceived possibly doing another record with the guys from System of a Down a few years back, I started working on a set of songs that I arranged in rock format for that purpose. As we weren’t able to see eye to eye on the vision going forward with an SOAD album, I decided to release these songs under my moniker."

The first single is the title track, which doesn't exactly sound like System Of A Down song, but is definitely a hard-hitting rock song and definitely unmistakably the work of Serj Tankian. Listen and watch the Vlad Kaptur-directed video below.

SOAD recently released their first two songs in 15 years to help raise money and awareness for the "dire and serious war being perpetrated upon [the band's] cultural homelands of Artsakh and Armenia."

Tracklist

Elasticity

Your Mom

Rumi

How Many Times?

Electric Yerevan

