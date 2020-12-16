System of a Down’s Serj Tankian is the subject of a new documentary

System of a Down, frontman Serj Tankian included, have been outspoken about the humanitarian crisis currently taking place in Artsakh and Armenia, releasing their first new music in 15 years to raise awareness for what's been going on. Now Serj's activism, and his role in the 2018 Armenian Revolution, will be the focus of a new documentary. Produced by Live Nation and directed by Garin Hovannisian (who has made films about Armenia before, including 1915, which Tankian scored), Truth to Power is due out via Oscilloscope Laboratories on February 19, 2021, and Serj says that it "shows [his] journey through the turbulent intersection of music & activism over 3 decades."

Rolling Stone reports that Truth to Power features interviews with Serj, his SOAD bandmates, Tom Morello, and producer Rick Rubin, as well as footage filmed by Serj (who also provides the score).

In a 2018 interview with Rolling Stone, Serj said the film is "looking through my eyes at how message becomes reality through the arts. Instead of focusing on me as an artist, it asks, how does one’s message come to fruition? Can music change the world?"

Watch a teaser for the documentary below.