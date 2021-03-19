System Of A Down’s Serj Tankian releases new EP & “Electric Yerevan” video

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has released his new five-song solo EP Elasticity, a more "rock"-oriented release than his usual solo albums and featuring material that was originally written for SOAD.

"When I conceived possibly doing another record with the guys from System of a Down a few years back, I started working on a set of songs that I arranged in rock format for that purpose," Serj said when the EP was announced. "As we weren’t able to see eye to eye on the vision going forward with an SOAD album, I decided to release these songs under my moniker."

Along with the EP's release, Serj also put out a video for closing track "Electric Yerevan." "The song was inspired by the successful Electric Yerevan protests in Armenia in the summer of 2015 where people protested against proposed hikes in utility prices," Serj said. "My writing from that time is inscribed word for word in the song." You can check out the Garin Hovannisian-directed video and stream the full EP:

Yerevan is also prominently featured in the new documentary Truth To Power: The Revolutionary Message of System Of A Down's Serj Tankian (Oscilloscope). The film's synopsis reads:

Millions fill stadiums across the world for the sound of Serj Tankian, the Grammy-winning lead singer of System Of A Down. With exclusive interviews, adventures, and original footage personally filmed by Serj, TRUTH TO POWER allows audiences backstage access to an international rock star whose faith in music not only revolutionized heavy metal, but also world events. Throughout his life, the musician has pursued social justice, harnessing the power of his songs and celebrity for real political change. Serj’s voice is equally likely to take on American corporate greed as lambast the corrupt regime of his homeland. His decades-long campaign for formal U.S. recognition of the Armenian Genocide was finally approved by Congress in 2019. Governments hate him. People love him. Set to the propulsions of an original soundtrack composed by Serj, his critically acclaimed solo work, as well as the iconic music of System Of A Down, TRUTH TO POWER is also an artist portrait with a revealing look at the musician as he writes music—from inception to recording—and pursues ambitions outside of the band. It includes memories from legendary producer Rick Rubin on System Of A Down’s early years and its unlikely breakthrough, the bandmates’ candid insights about the splinters and highpoints for the group, and stories from Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello on his bond with Serj as social justice advocates and their “Axis of Justice” nonprofit.

Find a screening near you and watch the trailer: