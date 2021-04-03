System of a Down’s Serj Tankian’s solo EP released on limited white vinyl (pre-order it now)

Pre-order Serj Tankian's new EP 'Elasticity' on our exclusive, limited white vinyl here

System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian recently released a new "rock"-oriented solo EP, Elasticity, featuring material that was originally written for SOAD. "When I conceived possibly doing another record with the guys from System of a Down a few years back, I started working on a set of songs that I arranged in rock format for that purpose," Serj said when the EP was announced. "As we weren’t able to see eye to eye on the vision going forward with an SOAD album, I decided to release these songs under my moniker."

We have an exclusive, limited edition variant of the EP, pressed to 140g white vinyl, available for pre-order in our shop now. It's limited to only 500 copies, so don't sleep on grabbing yours.

Also in the shop: System of a Down's classic 2001 sophomore album Toxicity, and a t-shirt celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 1998 debut.