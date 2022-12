SZA adds second NYC & LA shows to arena tour

Earlier this week, SZA announced her first-ever arena tour, with Omar Apollo opening, and now, due to presale demand, she's already added second dates in NYC and LA.

In NYC, she plays Madison Square Garden on March 4 & 5, and in LA, she plays The Kia Forum on March 22 & 23. Tickets for the whole tour go on sale today (12/16) at noon local time.

Read about SZA's new album SOS on our list of the 50 best albums of 2022.

SZA / Omar Apollo -- 2023 Tour Dates

Tue Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wed Feb 22 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Feb 24 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sat Feb 25 - Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Mon Feb 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Feb 28 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Mar 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sun Mar 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Mar 07 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Thu Mar 09 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Fri Mar 10 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Mon Mar 13 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

Tue Mar 14 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Thu Mar 16 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sat Mar 18 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sun Mar 19 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wed Mar 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Thu Mar 23 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum